Fort Worth, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Grump, a new book by Ms. Miles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mr. Grump is about a little frumpy character who is generally not happy. Bad things happen to him that are funny, as he hops from place to place. This humorous story shows the crazy events that happen to Mr. Grump, keeping children amused and entertained.
About the Author
Ms. Miles loves the humor of little children and their appreciation of silly events that make people laugh. Being involved with animals, horses, and the outdoors are special interests of Ms. Miles.
Mr. Grump is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-402-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mr-grump/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mr-grump/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us