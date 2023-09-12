Austin, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPerspective of the Forgotten, a new book by Leandrew Hamilton-Cofer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Perspective of the Forgotten is a poetry collection that showcases a mother and son's journey through life while providing the ups and downs of the world around them.
Perspective of the Forgotten is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-242-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/perspective-of-the-forgotten/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/perspective-of-the-forgotten/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
