Haddonfield, NJ Author Publishes Christian Children's Book
September 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Orlo: Cain and Abel Edition, a new book by Alexandra Marz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Orlo offers a fresh perspective on a biblical interpretation of the story of Cain and Abel, to help cultivate a mindful moral compass within the hearts of its readers. Join Orlo and his brother Sam in their journey of understanding a love for creation. Through the peering eyes of two brother geckos, Orlo and Sam witness the choices of Cain and Abel, learning an alternative understanding in which they express an ethical decision toward respecting all of creation.
The Adventures of Orlo: Cain and Abel Edition is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardcover $30.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7329-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-orlo-cain-and-abel-edition-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-orlo-cain-and-abel-edition-pb/
