Oconto, WI Author Publishes Action-Packed Novel

American Retired Spy, a new book by Donald R. Richter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A spy looking to retire is pulled into one last mission.About the AuthorDonald R. Richter is retired. He works at a local food pantry, spends time at church and does wood working.American Retired Spy is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $111.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-433-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/american-retired-spy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/american-retired-spy/