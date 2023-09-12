Oconto, WI Author Publishes Action-Packed Novel
September 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmerican Retired Spy, a new book by Donald R. Richter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A spy looking to retire is pulled into one last mission.
About the Author
Donald R. Richter is retired. He works at a local food pantry, spends time at church and does wood working.
American Retired Spy is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $111.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-433-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/american-retired-spy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/american-retired-spy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us