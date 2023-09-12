Burbank, CA Author Publishes Autobiography
September 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiving With Abusive Parents: An Autobiography of Jessica Bourquin, a new book by Jessica Bourquin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This account of all the suffering and mistreatment a young woman grew up with was written with two goals in mind. First, to expose horrible parents. And second, to hopefully help someone else through their bad experiences. The author wants to show that while your family may be horrible, you can still keep going and overcome just due to will power, moving on to a healthy, happy, and brighter existence. This is The Life of Jessica.
About the Author
Jessica Bourquin is part of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She creates jewelry and clothing under the pen name Nyx Crafts. She and her husband play a variety of video games. She and her husband play a variety of video games, and Bourquin is a huge animal lover.
Living With Abusive Parents: An Autobiography of Jessica Bourquin is a 504-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-421-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/living-with-abusive-parents-an-autobiography-of-jessica-bourquin/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/living-with-abusive-parents-an-autobiography-of-jessica-bourquin/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
