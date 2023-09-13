Local, Family-Owned Modern Furniture Store Announces 52nd Anniversary Sale Starting September 14, 2023
September 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsTo celebrate 52 years of providing the Louisville, KY-area with modern home and office furnishings and décor, Contemporary Galleries' annual Anniversary Sale has been announced, running from September 14th through October 9th. During this storewide anniversary sale, in-stock inventory will be marked up to 50% off regular prices, excluding Everyday Value items, and special orders will be marked 15% off. Customers can also enter a raffle to win a $500 gift card to the store.
The discounted inventory includes a large selection of contemporary home and office furniture, as well as gifts and decorative items like wall art, lamps, rugs, pillows, clocks, sculptures, and more from leading brands including:
The $500 gift card raffle is limited to one entry per household and requires no purchase necessary to be eligible for entry, but has an in-store sign-up only. To participate, simply visit the Contemporary Galleries store to fill out a raffle form that will include your name, address, and email address. On October 10th, the raffle drawing will be held with a winner announced.
Just in Time For the Holidays
The store's anniversary sale comes at a time where sale prices on furniture and home décor are highly-sought and put to good use.
"We love having the sale at this time of year because it gives people the opportunity to get quality furniture for a great price before the holidays come around," explains Bob Mason, co-owner of the store. "We have dining room tables and chairs for Thanksgiving, a new living room set to host family for Christmas, and plenty of beautiful décor pieces that make great gifts."
Contemporary Galleries currently has an online storefront for smaller pieces and to showcase their inventory, but most of the items included in the 52nd Anniversary Sale are located at their physical store and showroom, located at 220 N Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, KY and open Monday–Saturday from 10am–6pm.
About
When the Mason family opened Contemporary Galleries in 1971, they wanted to deliver the sleek look of modern furniture to people throughout the Louisville, KY-area. Fifty-two years later, Bob and Todd Mason are the 2nd generation carrying out that vision with an expansive furniture showroom.
"We love serving Louisville with the brands that we know and love," Todd Mason says. "Good furniture is at the heart of our homes – it's where we gather and relax, and it makes wherever we call home comfortable and personal."
After graduating from high school, the brothers joined their parents in the store and have been working with furniture and décor since the 1980s, using their expertise to further their brand including the evolution of their inventory in order to remain the largest modern furniture store throughout Kentuckiana.
Contact
Contact Us On Our Website!
Phone Number: (502) 426-9273
Store Hours:
Mon–Sat: 10am–6pm
Sun: CLOSED
Address:
Contemporary Galleries of KY, Inc
220 North Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville KY 40222
