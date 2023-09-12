Chapman, KS Author Publishes Philosophical Book
September 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Ride through Heaven's Ranch, a new book by Kody D. Kind, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Ride Through Heaven's Ranch is a book for those who don't find "life's answers" from a church pew or in a crowd. This compelling tale is for those who find the lessons in life from things that do not speak until you listen to them. The interesting part of this story is that every bit of this can apply to the readers, despite their actual location and view. The message is that all of life is a gift- do not ruin it, instead enjoy and treasure every gift given.
About the Author
Kody D. Kind was born in Kansas, where he currently resides with his wife. They are a part of a small township where they happily live where his grandparents once lived. They now own and operate the family ranch, and his hobbies include breaking colts, and checking cattle. He also has an interest in the great questions of philosophy, religion, and foretelling.
A Ride through Heaven's Ranch is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-072-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-ride-through-heavens-ranch/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-ride-through-heavens-ranch/
