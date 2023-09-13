Centreville, VA Author Publishes Action Story
September 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSatisfaction, a new book by Don Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Upon retirement from the Army Rangers, Sean Murphy goes to work for his former Commanding Officer, Colonel Anderson - a man with many contacts. The company's name is Eyeball Inc. It specializes in providing unspecified services to the nation's alphabet agencies. Sean soon finds he was safer tracking bad guys in Afghanistan. His first assignment goes sideways. North Koreans are after him, the FBI wants him, and drug dealers fear him. His adventures take him to Lakeview where he poses as a doctor, to Long Island for the rescue of his kidnapped grandchildren, and finally to Texas for the capture of a cartel drug lord in Texas's Big Bend country. In the end, he finally gets satisfaction in Istanbul.
About the Author
Don Allen currently resides in Northern Virginia. He is a retired Civil Servant and spent twenty-four years working for the United States Navy. He has two sons who have given him three granddaughters who can't be spoiled too much. His wife of forty-eight years is deceased. Upon HS graduation, Allen was off to see the world. After two Army enlistments, he attended the University of Massachusetts. He earned BS and MS degrees in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research. His hobbies include photography and genealogy.
Satisfaction is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-457-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/satisfaction/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/satisfaction/
