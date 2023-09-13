Bordentown, NJ Author Publishes Short Story Collection
September 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMarines Ain't So Tough, a new book by Jim Williams, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Marines Ain't So Tough is just one of the dozens of short stories created by master storyteller Jim Williams. Each story uses a human emotion or experience as its genesis. Love, hate, courage, grief, revenge, lust, fear, and madness all serve as a backdrop for page-turning, thoughtful prose written in the style of Hemingway and Poe.
A man tests his courage in Men Who Want to Fight; a grieving woman searches for answers in Where There's Smoke; a clever sexy lady plays with a lustful man in Cindy; young lovers spend a memorable time in A Day At The Beach; three old folks, prisoners in a nursing home, rise to new heights and succeed in Old Fart TV; a young man meets God and explains his emotions during sex in God Jumped Into My Car; and many more stories are designed to explore the essence of what makes us human.
Williams also explores elements of science fiction. His story, Mirror Mirror, captures both a technical experiment gone wrong with madness as an outcome. In The Land Of The Blind, there is an emotional and strange result as the velocity of the earth increases as it hurls through space and time and its effect on humankind.
When you read Marines Ain't So Tough, you will delight in each story's structure and outcome. Thought provoking, sometimes mystical, sometimes just funny… a good read and an experience worth remembering.
About the Author
Jim Williams is a world traveler, sailor, published author, and an Irish American who loves storytelling.
Marines Ain't So Tough is a 334-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-287-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/marines-aint-so-tough-and-other-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/marines-aint-so-tough-and-other-short-stories/
