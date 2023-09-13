Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWorking in God's Orchard: Collection of Poetry, a new book by Willie Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Filled with spiritual inspiration and just a touch of humor, Working in God's Orchard: Collection of Poetry teaches us to keep the faith as we go on our way through everyday life. Inside, find encouragement and a reminder that, with God, you are never alone if you believe.
About the Author
Willie Davis enjoys arts and crafts, games and movies, nature walks and gatherings with her family and friends, and cooking and eating good food. A mother and grandmother, she has been trained as a motivational speaker through her church pastor.
Working in God's Orchard: Collection of Poetry is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7250-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/working-in-gods-orchard-collection-of-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/working-in-gods-orchard-collection-of-poetry/
