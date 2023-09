Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Educational Guide

So You Want to Be a Waiter/Waitress, Huh!, a new book by Mr. Clarence E Palmer Sr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Mr. Clarence E Palmer Sr gives readers an educational guide and professional view in the life of a waiter. Although this career has positive attributes, being a waiter isn't for everyone. Palmer's experiences and advice will have you at an advantage, and from it, you can potentially make a lot of money!About the AuthorMr. Clarence E Palmer Sr is a waiter himself. Without the positive influence of his friend Mike, Palmer may not be in the business himself, and he enjoys his career choice very much!So You Want to Be a Waiter/Waitress, Huh! is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8423-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/so-you-want-to-be-a-waiter-waitress-huh/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/so-you-want-to-be-a-waiter-waitress-huh/