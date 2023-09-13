Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Educational Guide
September 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSo You Want to Be a Waiter/Waitress, Huh!, a new book by Mr. Clarence E Palmer Sr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mr. Clarence E Palmer Sr gives readers an educational guide and professional view in the life of a waiter. Although this career has positive attributes, being a waiter isn't for everyone. Palmer's experiences and advice will have you at an advantage, and from it, you can potentially make a lot of money!
About the Author
Mr. Clarence E Palmer Sr is a waiter himself. Without the positive influence of his friend Mike, Palmer may not be in the business himself, and he enjoys his career choice very much!
So You Want to Be a Waiter/Waitress, Huh! is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8423-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/so-you-want-to-be-a-waiter-waitress-huh/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/so-you-want-to-be-a-waiter-waitress-huh/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us