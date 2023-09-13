New York, NY Author Publishes Theological Discussion
September 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSystematic Theology, a new book by Dr. Althea C. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Systematic Theology, sometimes referred to as Constructive Theology or Dogmatic Theology, is a discipline which aims at arranging religious truths into a self-consistent whole. The main goal of Systematic Theology is to present the major themes of Christian faith in an ordered fashion that remains faithful to biblical witness. Systematic Theology incorporates historical, biblical, and sometimes philosophical theology into its system. The book, Systematic Theology, takes out major events in the Bible and arranges them in a sequential order from beginning to end so readers may have a better understanding of biblical features mentioned in the Bible. It goes into a deep analysis of certain topics surrounding God, the church, and the world we know today. It is author Dr. Althea C. Johnson's goal, with the guidance of God, to break down events in the Bible that may seem incomprehensible to those who have some or no knowledge of Systematic Theology.
About the Author
Dr. Althea C. Johnson was born in St. Ann, Jamaica. She currently resides in Laurelton, New York. She is happily married to her husband, Leroy Johnson, and they share three beautiful children together and one grandson. She has a special love for God and plays an active role in her church-Holiness Apostolic Church of Lord Jesus Christ. Upon receiving her Doctorate in Theology, she became an Evangelism teacher at the Holiness Apostolic Bible Institute. Althea wrote this book during her doctoral studies and chose to publish this book because she learned so much from doing her research and putting all of the pieces all together. She believes that the work of God should not be hidden but shared with everyone in all parts of the world. Therefore, publishing this book will not only be educational to readers, but it will also spread the truth of God.
Systematic Theology is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3194-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/systematic-theology/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/systematic-theology/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us