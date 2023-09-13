Granada Hills, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
September 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Jungle Night: A Vanishing: Three Short Stories, a new book by Leo Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
…a terrifying night in the jungle… a ghostly vigilante roaming the dark Los Angeles streets after nightfall… a mysterious intruder infiltrating Boston's tallest building during winter at the height of a viral pandemic… an international corporate conglomerate with a sinister American agenda… and a family tormented by the death of a dearly-loved uncle in a tragic motorcycle accident.
One Jungle Night: A Vanishing is a trilogy of three short stories that navigates through a web of crime intrigue mystery and suspense while capturing the afflictive strain of grief and loss and drawing both friends and foes into a mystical shadowy world between the living and the dead!
About the Author
Leo Hill is Bob Managbanag. He first used the pen name as a member of the Greenville University writing club "The Scriblerus". He is a hospice spiritual/grief counselor and an ordained minister of the Free Methodist Church. He lives in Los Angeles with the loves of his life: wife Renee and children Emma Olivia Megan and Matthew. He also loves his work family at Roze Room Hospice and the pastors/churches of the Free Methodist Church in Southern California.
One Jungle Night: A Vanishing: Three Short Stories is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-099-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/one-jungle-night-a-vanishing-three-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-jungle-night-a-vanishing-three-short-stories/
