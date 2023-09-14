Manhattan, KS Author Publishes Essay Series
September 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGet Your Knee Off Our Necks: Essays On Race In America, a new book by Isaac Madison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Isaac Madison has been a lifelong activist who has worked on a wide variety of issues affecting diverse low and moderate-income populations. The author has written this book after decades of discussions with whites on the issue of race in almost every social setting where people interact. People of color keep getting told how much better things are today, yet we see the same things happening that occurred 50-60 years ago. While we have seen improvements, we have not seen complete equality. Get Your Knee Off Our Necks is a straightforward series of essays about race from the perspective of a man who grew up during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and has watched how Americans have reacted to it in the decades since.
Get Your Knee Off Our Necks: Essays On Race In America is a 502-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3171-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/get-your-knee-off-our-necks-essays-on-race-in-america/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/get-your-knee-off-our-necks-essays-on-race-in-america/
