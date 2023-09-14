Fredericksburg, VA Author Publishes Historical Narrative
September 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News1775: Overlooked Heroines, a new book by Juanita Stellato Maldonado, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
1775: Overlooked Heroines focuses entirely on ordinary women who broke away from their social constraints to become soldiers, spies, and heroines in the American Revolutionary War. These women physically fought for America to be free from colonial imperialism, but yet society fails to recant their names.
The historical narrative of women's involvement in the Revolutionary War must be corrected. This book will tell the heroic stories of women not commonly studied and remove the myth that women only maintained their domestic duties, organized fundraising, and protested the non-importation of British goods.
1775: Overlooked Heroines fills in the gaps of history and places these women back into the historical narrative, whose names are less celebrated and are overshadowed or misattributed simply because they are women.
About the Author
Juanita Stellato Maldonado personally believes in community involvement. She involves her community in her life by having barbecues in her driveway every weekend during summertime. Her hobbies include collecting 17th- to 18th-century American Revolutionary War books and family genealogy; she can go back seven generations on her mother's side. Besides, the more family you have, the more chances you will be invited for dinner. Juanita was a single mother for fifteen years. She must have done something right, because one daughter is a deputy and the other is in the Air Force. Ten years ago, Juanita married a wonderful man who puts up with her sarcastic humor.
1775: Overlooked Heroines is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-193-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/1775-overlooked-heroines-women-soldiers-spies-and-humanitarians-in-the-american-revolutionary-war/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/1775-overlooked-heroines-women-soldiers-spies-and-humanitarians-in-the-american-revolutionary-war/
