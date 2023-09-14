Villas, NJ Author Publishes Memoir
September 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSurviving is Such a Joy: A Memoir, a new book by Tony De Angelis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this memoir spanning nearly 90 years, Tony De Angelis recounts the many unusual events that make his life unique. De Angelis grew up in Rochester, New York during the Great Depression, and his adolescence was greatly shaped by the drastic global shift caused by World War II. Inspired by the brave American heroes that fought during WWII, and with a strong desire to make a difference himself, De Angelis joined the Army when he was just a teenager, eventually serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. During the Cold War, De Angelis found himself engaged directly in tracking Soviet intelligence, leading him all over the world and allowing him to meet incredible individuals.
About the Author
Tony De Angelis was born in Rochester, New York. After serving in the United States military for twenty-one years, De Angelis had a successful career in sales. De Angelis is deeply passionate about politics and has been involved in many political campaigns, most notably for his long-time friend George H. W. Bush.
Surviving is Such a Joy: A Memoir is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-262-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/surviving-is-such-a-joy-a-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/surviving-is-such-a-joy-a-memoir/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us