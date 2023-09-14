Garland, TX Author Publishes True Stories
September 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBehind the Smile: Is Life and Life, a new book by Stella Nonhlanhla Mkiliwane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Behind the Smile is based on true stories of overcoming adversity and turning bad situations into hopeful ones just by a change of attitude. While you may be disgruntled by trials, be it health or life in general, if you change your perspective, you can transform a negative situation into a positive one by using whatever you're going through to affirm your faith and trust in God and that he allows this into your life for your own good. It's like turning lemons into lemonade.
These stories show nothing in life is permanent, whether it's a desert or oasis part of the journey. No matter what you're going through, if you hold on, it will soon pass. There's an abundance of unmerited favor in God's storehouse with your name on it. You just need to ask!
About the Author
Stella Nonhlanhla Mkiliwane volunteers for the International Rescue Committee as a mentor for her Zimbabwean and other African communities. She has also served as vice president of ZAWAC (Zimbabwe Adventist Women Abroad Conference) Texas from 2021–2023. She is an international development specialist, systemic family therapist, and a Christian. Mkiliwane enjoys traveling and farming and gardening and is intrigued by politics and religion. She is a mother of four, two biological and two adopted, who have already made her a proud grandmother.
Behind the Smile: Is Life and Life is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-185-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/behind-the-smile-is-life-and-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/behind-the-smile-is-life-and-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
