Cadillac, MI Author Publishes Essays About Literature
September 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Messages; Volume I: The Modern Novel
from the Roaring Twenties to the Mythic West is a new book by Robert Van Dellen, Ph. D., and
has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Volume I discusses the literature of the Roaring Twenties and the cultural and historical context
for this literature, and it also features essays on Hemingway, Steinbeck, and George Orwell as
well as an essay about literature of the American West and its mythic dimensions. Reflections
on Literature is a forthcoming series of essays about literature intended for the general reader.
With Volume I now published, the author is working on Volume II. The series will include
discussions of novels, poetry, drama, and their authors. Some of the authors featured are:
William Shakespeare, William Blake, Walt Whitman, Robert Frost, Maya Angelou, Mary Oliver,
Eugene O'Neill, Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Pat Conroy, Louise Penny, and many others.
Also included are essays on what literature teaches us about growing up and growing old, about
love, and about friendships. Watch for notices about these additional volumes in this series,
Reflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Messages.
About the Author
Robert Van Dellen began his professional career as a professor of literature and ended it as the
president of a college in Michigan. He has taught both undergraduate and graduate courses,
written scripts for several feature-length videos, which included working with the legendary
Curt Gowdy and Roy Rogers. He has conducted numerous workshops, seminars, trainings, and
talks, including a series of Talks on Literature for the Elliott Museum in Stuart, Florida, and
Zoom Talks on Literature. Visit his website for more information about these Talks:
www.BobTalks.Me. He also served as the founding executive director of a community
foundation and ran a business consulting firm for several years. He and his wife enjoy travel.
He loves playing pickle ball and golf, and he was an avid backpacker and wilderness canoeist.
How to Order Volume I:
Reflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Messages; Volume I: The Modern Novel
from the Roaring Twenties to the Mythic West is a 108-page hardbound edition with a retail
price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-278-6. It was published by Dorrance
Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review
copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https;//dorrancepressroom.com/reflections-on-literature-
exploring-meanings-and-messages-volume-i-the-modern-novel-from-ther-roaring-twenties-to-
the-mythic-west/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at
https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reflections-on-literature-exploring-meanings-and-
messages-volume-i-the-modern-novel-from-the-roaring-twenties-to-the-mythic-west/
