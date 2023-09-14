Plano, TX Author Publishes Young Adult Novel
September 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sword of Jory (Meaning "Down Flowing"): Catching Fire, a new book by Aaron J. Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story centers around the life of a boy who encounters extremely difficult circumstances. Throughout the book he must determine if he will push through his fears and struggles brought on by the difficult circumstance or quit along the way. It is a story of the triumph of the human spirit and how a person ultimately will win if he/she does not give up.
About the Author
Aaron J. Allen is an avid fan of Christian fiction. He is an active member of his home church in Plano, Texas and spends most of his time volunteering, riding his mountain bike, or watching movies. He received his Bachelor of Science from Wofford College and his Master of Civil Engineering from LSU. He later received his Master of Biblical studies from Charis Bible College.
The Sword of Jory (Meaning "Down Flowing"): Catching Fire is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardcover $28.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-179-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sword-of-jory-meaning-down-flowing-catching-fire-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sword-of-jory-meaning-down-flowing-catching-fire-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us