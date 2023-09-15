Wheaton, MN Author Publishes Second Book of Rhymes
Say That Again: Words with Double Meanings in Nature, written by Michael J. Larson and illustrated by Janine Schmidt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is filled with fun filled rhymes,
Reading them will bring many happy times!
The rhymes will study double meaning words,
Included will be bats, bugs, flowers and birds.
So open the book and begin to read,
Discover there are double meaning words indeed!
About the Author
Michael J. Larson's first seven books have been written in the prose form. Over the years he has produced a lot of rhymes in the form of birthday greetings, graduation cards and Facebook posts, until his previous book Nature's Rhyming Riddles. This book is composed completely of rhymes. He enjoyed that task so much that he has completed his second book of rhymes titled Say That Again.
The author spent forty-two years educating students about God's beautiful world as a biology teacher. He and his wife, Kathie, have three children and eight grandchildren. They live on a small acreage in western Minnesota where the author blogs, gardens, plays golf, reads and enjoys the peace and quiet of the outdoors.
About the Illustrator
Janine Schmidt grew up in Wheaton, Minnesota, and earned her bachelor of fine arts degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in 1989. She moved back to Wheaton, where she married Alan Schmidt. They have three children, Hannah, Nora, and Nelson. Janine does a variety of different kinds of artwork, but her favorite is illustrating children's books, especially for Mike Larson, her former biology teacher at Wheaton High School.
Say That Again: Words with Double Meanings in Nature is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-263-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/say-that-again-words-with-double-meanings-in-nature/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/say-that-again-words-with-double-meanings-in-nature/
