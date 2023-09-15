Ridgefield, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
September 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPokey the Snail Loves to Make New Friends: The Adventure of the Big Red Wall, a new book by Cynthia Spadola and Cynthia McCann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pokey the Snail is too big of a snail and has no friends. One day, Pokey climbs up a big red wall and meets a new friend, and his life is changed forever.
Pokey the Snail Loves to Make New Friends reminds us about the magic of friendships.
About the Author
Cynthia Spadola was raised in the small town of Fairview, New Jersey and graduated from Pan American School of Art and Design, New York City. She continued her education at the Art Students League, New York City. Her work included Commercial Art for advertising and packaging design and in the newspaper production field. She became a Navy wife and followed her husband to Italy and Spain. They currently reside in Ridgefield, New Jersey along with their dog, cat, and noisy parrot. Their new grandson Caleb brings them much joy.
Cynthia McCann grew up in Ridgefield, New Jersey. She is married and has a son, two dogs, and three cats. They live in a beautiful house in Central, New Jersey. She has a Master of Arts degree in child and adolescent psychology. Cynthia is currently a stay-at-home mom and enjoys cooking and traveling with her family. They also foster homeless pets..
Pokey the Snail Loves to Make New Friends: The Adventure of the Big Red Wall is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-247-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pokey-the-snail-loves-to-make-new-friends-the-adventure-of-the-big-red-wall/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pokey-the-snail-loves-to-make-new-friends-the-adventure-of-the-big-red-wall/
Contact Information
