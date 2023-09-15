Fort Walton Beach, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
There was a time when Chaos ruled and it was through His tyranny and rage that his son, Death, was born. Death defeated His father and rose up in His place as keeper of the dead. But as it is with all who have power, Death decides it isn't enough. He wants more.
He begins to murder and slay humanity, using their souls to build His strength like unto a god. To save the world from Death's destruction, a Gifted One arises to challenge Him. Joined with the soul of the Last Dragon, this warrior conquers Death, driving Him back to the Underworld, where He is to be chained to his role for all eternity. Thereafter called the Dragon Warrior, the champion vows to forever protect the World of Life, and his soul is reborn again and again to carry out his promise.
But then, something happens that prevents a new Dragon Warrior from being born, and Death begins to grow in power once more. Five hundred years pass before another Dragon Warrior is born. David is flung into a world he doesn't understand, bound to a destiny he wasn't expecting. After losing his sister to Death's cursed Hellhounds, David flees his home village with a Legacy to the Order of the Faithful, Amora. Together, they travel the land of Janania, facing many villains and heroes who, in the end, help them to become stronger and closer. They eventually meet the Light Witch, Alessia, who aids David in honing his new magical powers. David's quest, as he is to discover, is to defeat Death, once and for all, and to save the World of Life from His corruption. While facing a world driven by madness and pain, David must discover a path that will both save the world and himself.
About the Author
Jennifer Raviele was born and raised in Oklahoma, where she lived with her parents and three brothers. Later, she joined the United States Air Force and moved to Florida, where she learned how to maintain aircraft. Now she lives with her husband and their dog and cat. She spends a lot of her time writing and reading as much as she can, exploring both this world and those on the pages.
Dragon Warrior: Dancing with Death is a 474-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-264-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
