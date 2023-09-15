Kingman, AZ Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSing Me into Heaven, a new book by Mrs. Lisa Hammerling, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sing Me into Heaven is a collection of poetry about believing in God and navigating through the emotions of life. This collection also contains silly, fun poems to remind us that life is what we make of it, so we should love, laugh, and find happiness wherever possible.
About the Author
The older Mrs. Lisa Hammerling gets, the more she knows how blessed she is. Family is very important to Mrs. Hammerling. She loves to sing, dance, and listen to all kinds of music.
Mrs. Hammerling sang on the road in a band called Crunchy Sunshine for four years after she graduated high school. She later went back on the road and sang with John Louive and the Sundown Riders.
Sing Me into Heaven is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-004-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sing-me-into-heaven/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sing-me-into-heaven/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us