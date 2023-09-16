Prospect, CT Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLegends of Clover Talamh: Unravel, a new book by Shannon-Lee Morrissey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Besides the mysterious death of their parents, twins Garrett and Caitlin believe themselves to be ordinary teenagers. That all changes on their eighteenth birthday when inexplicably they and their three younger sisters are ripped from their home and transported into a world very unlike their own, where witches, pirates, and magical creatures reside…. But the biggest surprise of all is that everyone in this realm seems to know their names! Follow the five children as they embark on a magical and remarkable adventure in order to discover the truth of their origins and their parents' deaths.
About the Author
A Connecticut native, Shannon-Lee Morrissey is a witch, a goth, and a Celtic Pagan. She loves writing, reading, drawing, and spending time with family and friends. You can often find her in a bookstore carrying an armload of her favorite fantasy and sci-fi novels.
Legends of Clover Talamh: Unravel is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-354-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/legends-of-clover-talamh-unravel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/legends-of-clover-talamh-unravel/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
