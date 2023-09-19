Caro, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
September 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tomato Worm Named Chomper: Chomper's Life on Grandpa and Grandma's Farm, a new book by Alice Griffie Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever wondered how the tomato worms that are left behind feel, when they are not fed to the chickens? Find out with Chomper in A Tomato Worm Named Chomper!
About the Author
Alice Griffie Moore is a foster grandma. She became inspired to write children's stories thanks to her time spent in elementary school libraries.
A Tomato Worm Named Chomper: Chomper's Life on Grandpa and Grandma's Farm is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3112-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-tomato-worm-named-chomper-chompers-life-on-grandpa-and-grandmas-farm/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-tomato-worm-named-chomper-chompers-life-on-grandpa-and-grandmas-farm/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us