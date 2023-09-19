North Huntingdon, PA Author Publishes Psychological Thriller Novel
September 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Boy Blue, a new book by Dan Rose, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
WARNING: This book contains graphic descriptions of violence.
Little Boy Blue is an intense psychological thriller revolving around the genesis of Little Leo, a murderous sexual predator. It pits a fiendish sociopath against a dedicated, small town police chief providing the reader with gruesome awareness and nail-biting suspense.
The book establishes a unique precedent by bringing the victims, particularly women and children to light. In their darkest hour, these heroic women show desperate strength and ingenuity as they fight for their lives.
This Little Boy Blue is nothing like your childhood nursery rhyme.
About the Author
Dan Rose received his Masters degree in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1978. So long ago in fact, that serial killer was often spelled cereal killer. For years he has studied the phenomenon and causation of serial murder.
He still maintains that his most memorable years were those spent with his Brothers and Sisters of the Ocean City Police Department.
Little Boy Blue is a 362-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardbound $40.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8881-2987-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-boy-blue-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-boy-blue-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us