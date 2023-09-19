Bronx, NY Author Publishes Memoir
September 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBaptism Under Fire: The Journey of a Black Man Volume 1, a new book by Shaheem L Dantzler M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Baptism Under Fire is a journey through the eyes of Shaheem L. Dantzler, a young black man in America. He delivers a balanced diet of romance, life, death, fatherhood and brotherhood, as well as family and friends. An all-around picture of his journey, sex, drugs, women, anything you can think about, will be depicted from his life point of view from childhood up until adulthood. Dantzler hopes to reach the minds of the youth as well as the older generation of black men in this world. Healing, growth, and positivity is what this book is mostly about-falling and believing that you can pick yourself up time after time in times when the last time feels like the worst time.
About the Author
Shaheem L Dantzler M.D., enjoys traveling, movies (all different kinds of genres), music (mostly R&B, jazz, rock, and hip-hop), playing instruments (violin, drums), hikes, painting, writing, and supporting the black community in every way he can.
Baptism Under Fire: The Journey of a Black Man Volume 1 is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (hardcover $39.00, eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 9781639374502. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/baptism-under-fire-the-journey-of-a-black-man-volume-1-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/baptism-under-fire-the-journey-of-a-black-man-volume-1-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us