Bellefonte, PA Author Publishes Memoir
September 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinding the Rainbow: The Other Side of a Cancer Journey, a new book by LeeAnn Tripp, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 2014, LeeAnn Tripp was diagnosed with an inoperable cancerous brain tumor. Despite the prognosis of "maybe a couple of years," she achieved remission after radiation treatment. But re-entering the world post-cancer was not the victorious, blasted-confetti-across-the-stage feeling she expected. Yearning for the days when she could fall asleep without a cocktail of antidepressants and anxiety meds, as well as the community of cheerleaders who had rallied around her, LeeAnn looked to start her life over. But how?
This is not LeeAnn Tripp's life story, but a significant story from her life. She has been blessed with the gift of time to reflect and share the lessons learned along the way. Herein lies the purpose for this short memoir: to share her unexpected cancer survival journey and, in doing so, provide hope for those who feel abandoned, restore sanity to the ones who feel confused or spinning, and, if successful, inspire a path to finding the rainbow after the storm.
About the Author
LeeAnn Tripp is a Pittsburgh native and married mother of two. In 2014, she was diagnosed with a rare diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a vicious brain tumor located in the brain stem. After successfully completing thirty-six rounds of radiation treatment, her prognosis has extended to nine plus years. She continues to enjoy good health, fueled by creative work, passionate living, regular jogs, strong faith, and the love of her friends and family. She resides in Central Pennsylvania. While she has previously published articles in academic journals, this is her first published book.
Finding the Rainbow: The Other Side of a Cancer Journey is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-012-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/finding-the-rainbow-the-other-side-of-a-cancer-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/finding-the-rainbow-the-other-side-of-a-cancer-journey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us