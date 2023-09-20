Indian Lake Estates, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
September 20, 2023 Satellite Wars, a new book by Jerry R Brenning, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The year is 2080 and man is to re-live yet another war. He continues to explore the outer limits to find answers to his many questions. Unfortunately, as he finds answers, they merely result in more questions. However, he cannot find the answer for avoiding war. The technology of war changes, but the causes remain the same. Who would guess the tools of science, now "space litter", would fuel a global conflict? The stage is set as two lovers forge their lives together and invent new technology to overcome forces set in motion by man's many years of neglect. A new hero arises from the ranks: G.I. Joe Rieu.
About the Author
Jerry R Brenning lives with his wife of 55 years in Indian Lake Estates, Florida. After a long engineering career, he is able to pursue his passion for painting and inventing. After years of seeing man inventing ways to explore our world, it is obvious that something is missing. I believe space litter is a hidden problem, destined for disaster.
Satellite Wars is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-393-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/satellite-wars/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/satellite-wars/
Contact Information
