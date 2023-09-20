Griffith, IN Author Publishes Paranormal Novel
September 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrave Apologies, a new book by J.W. Mets, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a paranormal investigator, Hyde has seen his fair share of unexplainable activities. After all, he is partners with a ghost who haunts his car, awaiting the chance for her death to be avenged. But as more bodies are showing up in the city and a mob-run casino seems to be the common thread, Hyde is forced to find an explanation. The ghosts depend on him.
Grave Apologies is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-149-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grave-apologies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/grave-apologies/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
