Roebling, NJ Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Life Well Wasted: In Seventeen Syllables, a new book by J. L. Gosizk, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Life Well Wasted is a collection of haiku and senryu punctuated and contextualized by anecdotes and guided meditations that lead the reader through the experience.
The book comes as a direct result of author J. L. Gosizk's personal meditative practice as he endeavored to engage more earnestly with Zen, process a series of devastating losses, and cope with the crushing weight of modern life.
If anything in the book could be called unique, it would certainly be the tone. A juxtaposing perspective. A sardonic eye trying to see life in a kinder light. From the conversational and occasionally lecture-like introductions, to the raw and heartfelt expressions of love and grief.
Read A Life Well Wasted and share in his laughs, tears, and closure.
About the Author
J. L. Gosizk is a proud and loving husband, a brother to two, and a cousin to too many. He is an avid reader and voracious music listener, and he has an expired plumber's license and an expansive list of forklift certifications. And surely that counts for something. Right? When not wandering the parks of New Jersey, J. L. can often be found lamenting his apartment's "no dogs" policy.
A Life Well Wasted: In Seventeen Syllables is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-417-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-life-well-wasted-in-seventeen-syllables/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-life-well-wasted-in-seventeen-syllables/
