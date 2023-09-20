San Angelo, TX Author Publishes Autobiography
September 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPolio: A Personal Spiritual Journey, a new book by Robert W. Janek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Robert W. Janek grew up with his mother, father, and older brother in the farm and ranch country of west Texas. It was a "normal" childhood… until the late summer of 1952 when he had just turned eleven years old and was stricken with polio. Polio: A Personal Spiritual Journey tells the continuing story of the effects of polio on a human being: what it means to go through the initial stages of hospitalization and then the life-long physical, social, and spiritual aftermath of living with partial facial paralysis due to bulbar polio.
With the current resurgence of polio, Robert's story has, also, rippling and far-reaching parallels and implications for others who experience any kind of visible differentness: "You are not alone in what you experience, think, and feel!" Caretakers, teachers, family, friends, church folks, employers and more can find in these pages insights regarding how best to interact with and support someone who appears a little different. A heart-to-heart connection may well develop through these pages. This inspirational read could easily be used with a group to promote discussion and a sharing of in-depth experiences.
About the Author
Robert with his wife, Jena, lives in San Angelo, Texas. They have a son and daughter-in-law who live in Vermont. Robert is a dual ordained minister of the Unity of the Brethren and the United Church of Christ.
Polio: A Personal Spiritual Journey is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-447-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/polio-a-personal-spiritual-journey-how-a-physical-difference-impacts-ones-life-trajectory-in-challenging-and-decisive-ways/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/polio-a-personal-spiritual-journey-how-a-physical-difference-impacts-ones-life-trajectory-in-challenging-and-decisive-ways/
