Apache Junction, AZ Author Publishes Suspense Novel
September 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStay Out of the Woods, a new book by Michael Elliott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Let your imagination run wild and watch with your mind as six friends think they are reuniting for a fun camping trip. Some are just there to hang out, some are trying to rekindle an old flame, but none of them are prepared for the terror that awaits them in the woods. Filled with action and suspense, Stay Out of the Woods will have readers on the edge of their seats until the very last page.
About the Author
Michael Elliott likes to spend as much time as he can with his two daughters, ride motorcycles, and travel to see the United States and the world. A motivational speaker, he mentors youth and helps those who are in need of a friend.
Stay Out of the Woods is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-383-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/stay-out-of-the-woods/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/stay-out-of-the-woods/
