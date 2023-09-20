Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Poetry
September 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInto the Divine, a new book by Leah Jessalyn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Experience a journey of poetic euphoria and enjoy as you venture through Into the Divine, a collection of poetry wherein readers encounter a series of poems that begins with mental torture and develops into a memorable spiritual journey.
Reflecting an efflorescence of a spiritual experience, this highly relatable tale of finding faith through hardship touches the core of those who have experienced suicidal thoughts and grown out of them, and reaches out those who are still struggling to find their way.
About the Author
Leah Jessalyn is a poet who has been working on her collection Into the Divine since age 15. Using a journal and words as a form of catharsis, she found an outlet for her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, teenage pregnancy, a mother suffering from addiction, and the loss of her grandmother.
But much like her poetry collection itself, Jessalyn's life has been a transformation from hardship to faith, and at age 20, the focus of her poetry shifted to reflect new beginnings, self-care, and meditation.
She hopes that her readers are able to relate and release, finding hope when times seem hopeless.
Into the Divine is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardcover $39.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7500-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/into-the-divine-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/into-the-divine-pb/
