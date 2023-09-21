Columbus, OH Author Publishes Poetic Discussion
September 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShaped by Our Thoughts: Let Our People Think, a new book by Dr. Murphy V. S. Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shaped by Our Thoughts: Let Our People Think is a poetic discussion of both past and current social and historical events that we have experienced as a people and society. This book's main goal is to draw readers' attention to some of the day-to-day social injustices, societal issues, and human struggles people face, as well as show readers how to respond to them. Dr. Murphy V. S. Anderson hopes readers will become better thinkers and citizens after reading this book, creating a friendly society where the life and dignity of each person is honored and respected.
About the Author
Dr. Murphy V. S. Anderson lives and works for the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services/State of Ohio; he is a member of the Liberian Study Association (LSA), National Black MBA Association, and the Association of Liberian Lutherans in the Americans (ALLIA). He is a family man, a believer in community organizations, and an advocate of social justice, equality, human dignity, and freedom for all people. He is a staunch Christian, and enjoys reading, writing, having meaningful discussions, and traveling.
Shaped by Our Thoughts: Let Our People Think is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-012-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shaped-by-our-thoughts-let-our-people-think/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shaped-by-our-thoughts-let-our-people-think/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
