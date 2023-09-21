Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
Lambo, Bread, and Gavano continue their adventure as they travel all the way up to Michigan for Freakstyle. But not before hitting a roadblock!
After missing their flight on the way, they have the bright idea to join in on the fun for themselves and start selling nitrous, but it's not as glamorous as was promised. Turmoil builds and their relationship wears thin, and their money depletes faster than the balloons.
About the Author
Gavano began writing after working/attending his first festival, Bonnaroo. While there, the events that transpired were so crazy, he felt compelled to write them down. Though he never intended to be a writer, and after hand-writing Gavanoroo in a very chaotic environment, he never wanted to write a book again.
But, after people began complimenting his work and as more crazy events relentlessly happened on a regular basis, Gavano decided to invest his life savings in furthering his adventures and continuing the series.
Trill O.G Presents Part II: Freak Fest is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-346-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/trill-o-g-presents-part-ii-freak-fest/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/trill-o-g-presents-part-ii-freak-fest/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
