Valley Center, CA Author Publishes Spy Novel
September 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Spy's Apprentice: A Novel Inspired By True Events In Persia, a new book by Tatiana Ovanessoff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Spy's Apprentice is a novel inspired by true events, based on Tatiana Ovanessoff's grandfather and uncle.
It is a story narrated by the son of a successful family man and Russian spy who plans his exit from the Russian Checka spy organization to save his family. However, he is caught in the Anglo Russian rivalry for Persia, and must decide between his freedom and saving his newfound love from prison and certain death. It is a re-imagining of a brief vignette in history.
About the Author
Tatiana Ovanessoff is a Russian-Armenian immigrant woman who after growing up in Iran (Persia), obtained a degree in Journalism in the US. She is an award-winning artist and enjoys the outdoors. Now retired and a citizen, Ovanessoff lives in the countryside of San Diego, California, with her husband, cats, and dog named Shah.
The Spy's Apprentice: A Novel Inspired By True Events In Persia is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-463-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/darkness-descending/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darkness-descending/
