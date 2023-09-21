Gaithersburg, MD Author Publishes Philosophical Journal
September 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThoughts Out of Season: A Journal, a new book by Robert N. Britcher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A single human life is impossible. The scope here, as in the internal system, is in no way limited - for example, to the real time relations with other humans. The scope is historical as well. Our genes and epigenes reverberate with the social environment we have inherited, going back to the dawn of homo sapiens, and beyond, in their forbearers; not to mention the near term experiences of the father and mother infused (literally) to the fetus. We cannot escape the inescapable, even if we were to emerge from birth and were placed immediately in isolation until death.
— from Entry 190820
About the Author
The author lives in Gaithersburg, MD with his wife and dog.
Thoughts Out of Season: A Journal is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-033-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thoughts-out-of-season-a-journal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thoughts-out-of-season-a-journal/
