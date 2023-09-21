San Leandro, CA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
September 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJustification of an Insurrectionist, a new book by Antoinette L. Wells, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Justification of an Insurrectionist portrays the harsh realities of the world today, such as racism, prejudices, violence, and a broken justice system. It also portrays the hopes and inspiration of correcting such a corrupt system.
When Ambiance's bookstore is found vandalized and her coworker, Chelsea, missing, Ambiance and her friends, Neema and Miguel, set out to find what happened to their friend. The fight is not over once they save Chelsea from the clutches of Officer Chump and his officers-who are known for their racist and violent tactics. It will take not only Ambiance and her friends, but others in the police department and community to fight the forces of evil, and bring Officer Chump and his officers to justice.
About the Author
Antoinette L. Wells has a huge passion for writing; it is very therapeutic for her. She also enjoys nature in its full capacity. She lives with her adult autistic son, Demitri, who is her world. She recently lost her oldest son, Sebastian Daniel Wells-Reines, tragically. He was intelligent, caring, and a big-hearted young man, and remains in her heart. This book is dedicated to her beautiful son.
Justification of an Insurrectionist is a 278-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-346-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/justification-of-an-insurrectionist/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/justification-of-an-insurrectionist/
