St. Louis, MO Author Publishes Christmas Tale

Careful What You Wish For…, a new book by Roger C. Douglas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.An old man's wish comes true, but not in his timeline…Careful What You Wish For… is a heartwarming story of replacing an aging Santa Claus and how his replacement was selected. Told with a different flair and point of view, this thrilling Christmas tale is sure to become a classic.About the AuthorRoger C. Douglas is seventy-four years old and retired after working at a locally owned grocery store for forty-two years, with twenty-five of those years as manager. Roger has been married for thirty-three years and has two stepsons, two sons, and a total of eight grandchildren. As a member of the St. Louis MG Club, he currently works as the Activities Chairman. Each year, they host a contest to see who can bring in the most canned food for charity; Roger has won the past five years.Careful What You Wish For… is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-170-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/careful-what-you-wish-for/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/careful-what-you-wish-for/