St. Louis, MO Author Publishes Christmas Tale
September 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCareful What You Wish For…, a new book by Roger C. Douglas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An old man's wish comes true, but not in his timeline…
Careful What You Wish For… is a heartwarming story of replacing an aging Santa Claus and how his replacement was selected. Told with a different flair and point of view, this thrilling Christmas tale is sure to become a classic.
About the Author
Roger C. Douglas is seventy-four years old and retired after working at a locally owned grocery store for forty-two years, with twenty-five of those years as manager. Roger has been married for thirty-three years and has two stepsons, two sons, and a total of eight grandchildren. As a member of the St. Louis MG Club, he currently works as the Activities Chairman. Each year, they host a contest to see who can bring in the most canned food for charity; Roger has won the past five years.
Careful What You Wish For… is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-170-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/careful-what-you-wish-for/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/careful-what-you-wish-for/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us