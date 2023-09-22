Lowell, MA Author Publishes Coloring Book
September 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPeterson Rabbit and Friends Coloring Book, a new book by Claudio Madeira, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Peterson Rabbit and Friends Coloring Book tells the story of a young rabbit from Blackwood Forest and his many friends and inspires children and adults alike to laugh and have fun coloring the silly and unique characters.
About the Author
Claudio Madeira is a family-oriented person. He loves to laugh and make other people laugh. Madiera has always worked hard to achieve his goals, including the creation and publication of Peterson Rabbit and Friends Coloring Book.
Peterson Rabbit and Friends Coloring Book is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7377-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/peterson-rabbit-and-friends-coloring-book/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/peterson-rabbit-and-friends-coloring-book/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
