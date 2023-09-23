San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Short Stories Memoir
Confessions of a PhD shares the stories of twelve authors and their struggles and successes of pursuing their doctorate degrees. Each doctoral graduate has their own struggle and personal situations to overcome. We see a domestic abuse survivor, whose husband threw out all her textbooks. She fought to reach her goal in obtaining a doctorate. A former drug dealer who turned his life around. A graduate who didn't care to study in high school die to their football dreams, and the injury that made them pursue another path. And another who was a former stripper. Each story has its own message, its own advice to provide to anyone pursuing a doctorate degree, especially for those who seek further advancement in the field of education. Their stories will bring laughter and heartbreak, share successes and failures, all with the affirmation that through hard work, perseverance, and dedication, anyone can achieve their PhD.
About the Author
Managing editor and contributor for Confessions of a PhD, is a serial entrepreneur, award-winning researcher and statistician, award-winning professor, legal expert witness, business expert, and best-selling author. Dr. Miles is a nationally known startup and marketing expert, and a forensic marketing expert. He has been featured on ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, CNN, Huffington Post, Reader's Digest, Bloomberg Radio, and numerous others. Dr. Miles is also CEO and founder of Miles Development Industries Corporation, a consulting practice and venture capital acquisition firm. He is also the host executive producer of the Game on Business Talk Radio Show. Dr. Miles' own journey earned him a PhD in Entrepreneurship from the University of the Incarnate Word, an MBA in International Business/Marketing from Our Lady of the University, and a BBA in Marketing from University of Texas at San Antonio.
Confessions of a PhD: Tales of Struggle and Success in the Ivory Tower Volume 1 is a 254-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3224-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/confessions-of-a-phd-tales-of-struggle-and-success-in-the-ivory-tower-volume-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/confessions-of-a-phd-tales-of-struggle-and-success-in-the-ivory-tower-volume-1/
