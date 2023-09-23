Kingston, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
September 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMilky Ways and Twinkies: Adventures of a Troll and a Fairy, a new book by River Willow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a post-apocalyptic, post-pandemic world, a woman lives in a tent under an underpass disguised as a troll and a young girl who believes she is a fairy lives in a trashcan…. Are they who they say they are? Each one thinks the other is delusional, but can they believe in each other enough to help each other and the universe? Come find out and join in this comedic and poignant adventure!
About the Author
River Willow loves all things sparkly! Especially the stars in the sky. Her favorite thing to do is gaze at the constellations and imagine all the wonderful adventures the universe holds. When she sees a shooting star, she closes her eyes and makes a wish saying an old rhyme she learned:
Starlight, star bright, first star I see tonight, I wish I may, I wish I might have this wish I wish tonight. ~Anonymous
May your starlight be bright, and you get all the wishes you wish tonight! ~River Willow
Milky Ways and Twinkies: Adventures of a Troll and a Fairy is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-240-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/milky-ways-and-twinkies-adventures-of-a-troll-and-a-fairy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/milky-ways-and-twinkies-adventures-of-a-troll-and-a-fairy/
