Chicago, IL Author Publishes Essay Series
September 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Different Kind of Black: Pretrial Prep Is a Beautiful Madness, a new book by Quenton Bell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Different Kind of Black: Pretrial Prep is a Beautiful Madness is a fascinating series of essays. The text also includes a series of inspirational quotes written from a series of different viewpoints. This is ultimately a manifesto of both beauty and hope.
About the Author
Quenton Bell was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1979. He is a humble man who is proud to have authored this unique book. He firmly believes that the strength of the most primitive part of one's mind is also one's weakness. Mental health is everything!
A Different Kind of Black: Pretrial Prep Is a Beautiful Madness is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $30.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-293-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-different-kind-of-black-pretrial-prep-is-a-beautiful-madness-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-different-kind-of-black-pretrial-prep-is-a-beautiful-madness-pb/
