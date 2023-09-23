Carmel, IN Author Publishes Action Novel
September 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News7th Soul, a new book by Michael N. Ruggiero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Can Coby Rodriguez save the world?
After six lost babies, Dina Rodríguez gives birth to her healthy baby girl, Coby, who is deemed by a mystic to be the seventh of the good-natured souls that will play a key role in guiding Coby's life to an extraordinary destiny.
After she graduates from West Point at the top of her class, Coby is assigned to a harrowing mission to stop the diabolical plans of vengeful Fahid from destroying the entire capitalistic system of the western world. At great peril to ·herself and her family, Coby is forced to make many sacrificial choices 7th Soul's positive themes inspire self-belief, curiosity, and love for family.
7th Soul is a 372-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-207-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/7th-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/7th-soul/
