Soldotna, AK Author Publishes Children's Book
September 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Moose that Learned to Cook, a new book by Gabriell Storms, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Moose that Learned to Cook, Fred the Moose is so sick of eating leaves and flowers! Fred the Moose is determined to make himself delicious delicacies and tasty treats so he never has to eat boring forest food again.
A story about determination, The Moose that Learned to Cook teaches us not to give up when life gets hard.
About the Author
Gabriell Storms is involved with her husband in a kid's discipleship program at her church. She loves to read, garden, and spend time with family. Storms also enjoys camping, fishing, and hiking the trails of Alaska.
The Moose that Learned to Cook is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8902-7950-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-moose-that-learned-to-cook-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-moose-that-learned-to-cook-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
