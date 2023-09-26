Dallas, TX Author Publishes Story Collection
Mother to Mother is a collection of stories compiled and written by mothers who have witnessed and struggled with the tragedy of addicted children. What makes Mother to Mother so interesting is the diversity of the mothers who share their stories: diverse racially, socio-economically, different religions and backgrounds. This book is highly relevant because substance abuse is running rampant through our society whether it be in the United States or any other country in the world… any country. Mothers must be able to detect the problem and know what to do with that knowledge. Addiction is poisoning our nation's youth, along with the rest of the world's youth. If we can get a handle on addiction, crime will come down, families will remain together, and, perhaps, we will learn to communicate with one another. What I want mothers to take away from this book is the knowledge learned from other mothers and hope that there is an end to this beast of addiction.
About the Author
Diana Leaman was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up in Crane, Texas, a little town plopped in the middle of the Wrst Texas oil fields. From Crane, she went to Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas majoring in Theatre and English and has continued to be active in both fields. Diana was also involved in an international real estate firm affording her the opportunity to spend time and study in Europe. She and her husband live between Dallas and Odessa, Texas.
Jill Fukazawa was a Japanese American and was one of the last children born in a Japanese interment after the second world war. The camp was located near Albuquerque, New Mexico where Jill grew up. She was a diverse writer. Mother to Mother was her final project. Jill passed away too soon. She is survived by family and all who loved her.
Mother to Mother is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7011-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mother-to-mother-a-handbook-of-helpful-hopeful-information-only-another-mother-will-tell-you-about-your-childs-addiction/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mother-to-mother-a-handbook-of-helpful-hopeful-information-only-another-mother-will-tell-you-about-your-childs-addiction/
