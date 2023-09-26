Denver, CO Small Business Owner & Author Publishes How-To Business Book
September 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYarn Shop Start-Ups: A Guide from Yarn Shoppe Denver on Crafting your Brick-and-Mortar Yarn Store, or Boutique!, a new book by Cassandra Allen-Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Handcrafters, makers, and artisans dive in and learn how to turn your skills, gifts and talents into a brick-and-mortar business!
Cassandra Allen-Brown (CAB), was able to leave her thirty-three year career as a litigation paralegal and become the owner of an internationally recognized yarn shop. With her experience, she provides an in-depth guide on how to begin this exciting journey! Allen-Brown reviews the basics of how to visualize your business by planning and preparing your initial goals all the way through to marketing, creating your Google Business Map, choosing a good location for your brick-and-mortar, and hiring support staff. From there, she provides navigation for grand openings, growing your customer base with customer service excellence, hospitality, and how to balance your new professional and personal life.
For anyone with dedication, commitment and a strong work ethic, and a talent for handcrafting, this book is the perfect beginners guide to starting you on your way to a successful, rewarding, and exciting storefront of your very own!
About the Author
Cassandra Allen-Brown is a retired litigation paralegal. After being diagnosed with lupus, she took some time off from work by quitting her job and returned to her love of crocheting. Having regained her health shortly thereafter, and retiring from the legal profession, she began her journey in fiber arts as a local yarn shop owner in the Central Business District in downtown Denver, Colorado. Her experience in corporate travel planning for attorneys transitioned into creating a travel division within her Yarn Shoppe for knitters and crocheters. Yarn Shoppe Denver is the official Travel Concierge for Knit and Crochet weekend get-aways! Visit the store's website at https://yarnshoppedenver.com/ and check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/YarnShoppeStudio/.
On a personal note, Allen-Brown is married to her wonderful husband and has two fantastic young adult kiddos, and one awesome granddaughter! They have been and continue to be very supportive of her journey.
Yarn Shop Start-Ups: A Guide from Yarn Shoppe Denver on Crafting your Brick-and-Mortar Yarn Store, or Boutique! is a 100-page hardcover with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7223-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bit.ly/46oVel8.
