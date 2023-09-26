Biloxi, MS Author Publishes True Crime Book
September 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJustice for Baby Roston, a new book by Robert A. Anderson, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Justice for Baby Roston discuss the traumatic birth, short life, and tragic death of Roston Hanson and the unjust prosecution of Roston's father, Kody Hanson, on charges of felony child abuse and murder. The book highlights law enforcement investigators' rush to judgment to clear a death case and charge a parent without having the final results of the autopsy or conducting a complete criminal investigation or considering all possible causes for Roston Hanson's skull fracture found for the first time by a CT scan taken on April 7, 2015.
About the Author
Robert A. Anderson, Sr. served in the United States Army as a military policeman from 1970 to 1973. He worked for the Fairfax County, Virginia Police Department from 1973 to 1979 where he was a patrol officer for four years and a detective for two years. From 1979 to 1980 he worked for the Rock Springs, Wyoming Police Department as a patrol officer and later as a lieutenant. He was an adjunct police science instructor at the Rock Springs Community College where he taught criminal investigation classes in 1980. He received an A.A.S. Degree in Police Science (with honors) from the Northern Virginia Community College in 1976, a B.A. Degree in the Administration of Justice (with honors) from the University of Wyoming in 1981, and a Juris Doctorate Law Degree (with honors) from Washburn University of Topeka School of Law in 1984.
Anderson semi-retired at age sixty-five and moved with his wife to Biloxi, Mississippi, in October 2016 but returned to Kansas in November 2016 for Kody Lee Hanson's jury trial. He fully retired effective June 30, 2021 after being licensed to practice law in Kansas for thirty-seven years. For thirty-three years, he practiced criminal defense. For over twenty-nine years, he accepted Board of Indigent Defense Services (BIDS) court appointments in higher level felony criminal cases from BIDS and multiple judicial districts in Northwestern, Western and Central Kansas. Anderson also performed pro bono legal services in every year that he was a licensed Kansas attorney from 1984 through 2021.
Justice for Baby Roston is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3202-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/justice-for-baby-roston/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/justice-for-baby-roston/
