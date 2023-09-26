Bella Vista, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
September 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCity Grandma/Country Grandma, a new book by Kerry Maltzman and illustrated by Mary Leonard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the tradition of the Country Mouse and the City Mouse, these two grandmas live in two different worlds. The funny part is, when they were young, they lived in the opposite situation! Country Grandma grew up in the city and City Grandma grew up in the country. But wherever they live, they still love spending time with their grandchildren.
About the Author
Kerry Maltzman is a retired teacher and parent educator as well as a singer. She has two adult children, a super supportive husband, two adorable grandchildren, and a lovable German Shepherd. She and her husband recently moved from the city to the foothills of the Ozark mountains where they love to spend time outdoors with their grandchildren.
City Grandma/Country Grandma is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-273-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/city-grandma-country-grandma/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/city-grandma-country-grandma/
